Almost 51% evaluate the results of the negotiations negatively

We conducted regular polls. The polls were conducted by phone, and about 1300 citizens took part in the polls, the place, of course, is Armenia. The polls were conducted on May 26-28. Aram Navasardyan, director of MPG LLC, a full member of GALLUP International Association in Armenia, said this during a recent press conference.

“To the question of whether they are aware that negotiations took place in Brussels on May 22 with the participation of the RA Prime Minister, Charles Michel and the President of Azerbaijan, the citizens answered as follows. 45.7% stated that they were not aware, 54.7% stated that they were aware. We asked the people who mentioned that they were aware of the question of how they assess the results of those negotiations. The results of the negotiations are fully positive by 11.2%, more by 23.5%, rather negative by 19.4%, and generally negative by 35.6%. 14.3% found it difficult to answer this question. In other words, almost 51% assess the results of the negotiations negatively, “Navasardyan added.

