Aghavno village children gather to say goodbye to each other, Village By Village Turkish Agent Pashinyan Handing over to Azerbaijan

Artsakh Information Staff photographer David Kahramanian published a photo from the village of Aghavno with a note attached.

Photo by David Ghahramanyan

“Aghavno village.

08.06.2022 – Hello children. What is the occasion for which you have gathered?

Yesterday we found out that we have to go to live somewhere else in a few days. We gathered with the children of the village to say goodbye to each other.”

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh Hayk Khanumyan informed the residents of Aghavno and Berdzor that they have to leave their houses till 25 August.