A meeting of the Resistance Movement will take place in Beirut

I will leave for Lebanon on September 14. On that day, a gathering of the Resistance Movement will take place in Beirut. I will make a speech and present all the nuances of the current situation.

Especially in the light of recent developments, I consider this a more than important event. The resistance movement is not a Facebook movement. Nor a movement of the hall or some elite circles. It is pan-Armenian and our task is to talk with every compassionate person, group, and community. Our task is also to listen carefully to these people, to discuss with them every possible development plan, and to implement the best proposals.

Let no one hope that by organizing a storm in a glass of water, they can divert us, our people from its course. Today is the time to talk to all Armenians. It is time to find solutions together with all Armenians. And we will continue to go that way, to work with every sympathetic Armenian and have the expected results.

Prince Saghatelyan