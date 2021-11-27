Vardanyan: I am ready to be a cobbler, a cleaner, a leader for my nation

The ex-owner of Troika Dialog investment company, Russian-Armenian billionaire Ruben Vardanyan has said he intends to start a political career.

Vardanyan said in an interview with RBC that has been asked whether he’s going into Armenian politics a lot lately. The sort answer is: yes, he said.

“But I formulate the answer to this question in a way other than just a political party, a desire to lead the country,” he said.

According to Vardanyan, he is now in the process of searching for answers to very important questions concerning the development of Armenia. “These are all questions that go beyond me as a businessman and go beyond my usual everyday life. In this sense, of course, I am in politics,” he explained.

Asked whether he is ready to become the President of Armenia, Vardanyan noted that this question too has been asked in “many, many interviews.” In order to want to lead the country in its current state, he said, one must be an irrational person from the point of view of the ordinary Armenian society.

The entrepreneur believes that at present there’s the urgent issue of the preservation of Armenia, therefore “you have to be a brave person and a risk-taker to assume the responsibility of becoming the head of state.

“I always say, if the elite consolidates and decides that this is the right decision, whether it is me or someone else, I am ready to be a cobbler for my nation, or a cleaner or a leader,” Vardanyan said.