Tsarukyan interrogation: Journalists shoved, beaten up by police at protest action outside NSS; Tert.am journalist also suffers physical damage

Policemen used violence against journalists yesterday night during a protest action outside the National Security Service (NSS). where Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party (PAP), had been summoned to interrogation.

A Tert.am correspondent covering the developments on the scene also suffered a physical injury. Police officers assaulted  also cameramen. A live news coverage device belonging to PARA TV was lost, our correspondent reported.

Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police Artur Khudinyan accused journalists of partiality. “Why are you being subjective? We urged everybody to step away to leave the trafficable area open. Why wouldn’t you [obey the command]?” he asked.

The journalists, however, disagreed, saying that they hadn’t been given such an order while the questioning was going on.

