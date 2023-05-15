The statement of the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, is a shameful statement. This is a flagrant violation, if not a blow, to human rights and democracy. David Babayan, Advisor to the Artsakh President for Special Assignments, stated this in an interview with the correspondent of Armenian News-NEWS.am on May 15. Video

“Michel is equated with Chamberlain. As a result of shameful collusion in 1938, democratic Czechoslovakia was also surrendered to Nazi Germany,” he said.

Babayan called it not only a repetition of the Munich Agreement but also a closer cooperation between a perverted democracy and flourishing totalitarianism.

“What kind of democracy are we talking about? These are geopolitically corrupt people. Michel wants to drive us to a concentration camp? And so it turns out. What international mechanisms are mentioned if Chamberlain’s program is being implemented?” the presidential adviser expressed bewilderment.

He believes that all issues should be resolved quickly, as time is short.

“We need to understand the position of official Armenia, the Armenian people, the collective West represented by the United States and Russia. After that, the situation will finally clear up and possible steps to get out of this difficult situation will become clear.

Michel sharply reduced the room for maneuver, he called the figure and did it deliberately. Now we have to get an answer from Armenia and the Armenian people.

Europe legitimized the aggression of 2020, justified the installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. Thus, she showed that, perhaps, she was directly or indirectly involved in the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Armenian people in 2020. It also justified Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Where are these European observers? The same will happen in Artsakh.

The time has come to find out also the position of Russia as the main guarantor of the implementation of this document (has in the form of a statement dated November 9 – ed.). Is she in these processes or not? As long as there are Russian peacekeepers, there is no massacre. Russia has been strong in the South Caucasus for 300 years, thanks also to the Armenians of Artsakh. About 50 thousand Armenians of Artsakh died during the Second World War.

There are no more diplomatic decisions, this issue is closed. Who is Michel who took it upon himself to settle this matter? This is not legitimate, there is the OSCE Minsk Group. He refers to the Alma-Ata Declaration, distorting it. But all this does not matter, the EU just wants to create a united front against Russia, and is ready for anything for this.

What rights are we talking about if we are included in the totalitarian state?” Babayan emphasized.

He recalled that no one in Artsakh is ready to live under the Azerbaijani yoke, saying that out of four options for further actions, two remained.

“The four options were: inclusion in Azerbaijan, maintaining the status quo, struggle, as well as rejection of the Azerbaijani yoke and the biblical outcome. Now there are two options – the struggle and the biblical outcome.

What should we discuss with Baku? How are we going to give up? It is not the issue of Artsakh that is being resolved, but the issue of self-determination of an Armenian, the question of who is an Armenian?

Artsakh has never been a parasite for Armenia and the Armenian people, but has made an unprecedented contribution to the common cause. We want to understand what the Armenian people think.

We do not want to discuss the issue of rights and security or any other issues within Azerbaijan, under any kind of mechanism. The matter will not reach the mechanisms.

There are two ways out – the struggle with an unknown end and a worthy biblical outcome to preserve the gene pool, as the Jews once did when they left Egypt,” the adviser to the President of Artsakh concluded.

