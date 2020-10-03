The President of Artsakh leaves for the front line with special units

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan is leaving for the front line to fight for his part. As reported by “Armenpress”, Harutyunyan stated this on his Facebook page.

“Generals, officers, sergeants, soldiers, comrades-in-arms of an army worthy of Armenian glory and pride,

Dedicated volunteers, heavy fighting is going on with varying intensity along the entire line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert, were shelled. The nation and the homeland are in danger. The right to live freely, independently and with dignity on the own land liberated at the cost of the blood of our brave Armenians is endangered. “Therefore, I am now going to the front line with the special forces to fight for my part, because I will be more valuable on the front line than in the rear,” Harutyunyan wrote.

He called on everyone to immediately stand up and defend the inalienable right of Armenians to live in their homeland without any ontological danger.

He stressed that this is a holy patriotic war, which the Armenian side must win with the maximum participation and dedication of everyone. “I believe in the courage of your spirit, in the strength of your arm. Let us be worthy of our Great Ancestors, all those who sacrificed their lives centuries ago, in Sardarapat, in the Great Patriotic War, in the Artsakh Liberation War, in the April 2016 war, in the July 2020 battles, so that every morning of our mothers, sisters and children opens peacefully. their every smile will be filled with dignity and pride. “Let us be responsible to our present and future generations, so as not to allow the age-old enemy to genocide us again. is the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He reminded that the Armenian nation has achieved many victories, creating an organized and efficient army, strong and victorious in the region. Today, the Armenian Army is the living embodiment and core of national unity.

Now is the time again to become a strong and powerful army, a spiritual homeland wall, which will be hit by all the foreign storms and thrown back headlong.

“I am sure that you also share my concerns and convictions, that you also believe in the national and universal values, for the sake of which we must stand unbreakable and unwavering. This is our last battle, which we will definitely win together.

I am with you until VICTORY. In the arms!

We have an honor, “Harutyunyan concluded.

Save:

Share: