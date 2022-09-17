Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi Arrive in Armenia

Nancy Pelosi

Today, I am leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia to highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region.

In meetings with government leaders, civil society members & members of the security establishment, we will convey the strong & ongoing support of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Chair & longtime friend to Armenia, for a lasting settlement to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.

Our distinguished Congressional delegation members

@RepAnnaEshoo

@RepSpeier

and

@FrankPallone

have been proud and longtime champions of Armenia and we look forward to productive meetings to strengthen our partnership with the Republic of Armenia.