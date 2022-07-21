‘Settlers’? ‘Occupation’? Does the History Get a Say? Before Azerbaijan, there was Armenia.

On his op-ed “Israel, Armenia and Presbyterians” (June 17), Eugene Kontorovich refers to Armenians as “settlers” in the “occupied territory” of Nagorno-Karabakh, the region between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Armenia is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, dating to 6,000 B.C. The Armenian territory covered the land from what is today Turkey to the Caspian Sea since 95 B.C. The names of the cities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were first and foremost Armenian names.

