Resistance is formed on all fronts: The works are coordinated by Ishkhan Saghatelyan

These days, important processes are taking place in the opposition field. The work is coordinated by Ishkhan Saghatelyan, who holds active meetings with political figures, reported.

But this time it is not about discussions, but about the division of the work. Everyone is clearly told what to do; everyone decides the extent of their participation in the expected processes.

According to information, the largest opposition force has adopted the policy of enduring criticism a little longer, but presenting an effective program.

Sources report that the opposition will soon make a clear call, but before the announcement, there is a lot of preparatory work that needs to be done for the fight to succeed.

Resistance is formed on all fronts.