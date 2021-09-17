Pashinyan second capitulation Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement details known

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our sources, negotiations were taking place in Moscow with the Azerbaijani side over the so-called “peace agreement.”

We were told that the negotiations are over, and the Armenian side was very pleased with the results. It seems that an agreement was reached to start the process of [border] demarcation and delimitation without specifying the status of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], within the framework of the maps of the Soviet Union.

It was managed to extend the presence of the Russian side indefinitely, without the limitations for 5 years.

As for the road being given through Syunik [Province of Armenia], they have agreed on a transit road which will be monitored by the RF [(Russian Federation)] and our border guards, border checkpoints will operate, and the Azerbaijanis will pay [a toll] to travel along that road. They even mention the number: it is about 150 million [US] dollars a year.

[But] nothing was managed to be achieved on the Goris-Kapan road [of Armenia], an agreement has been reached with the Russian side to quickly build—with the RF-funding—the Tatev-Kapan bypass road, making it passable for large trucks coming from Iran.

(…) this document will probably be signed finally by January, and the start of the delimitation work will be given by the trilateral commission.

Naturally, this information is still kept confidential, and we were not able to obtain any official confirmation or denial.