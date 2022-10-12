Opinion: Knowing European love of Dictators, don’t be surprised these two war criminals handed Nobel Peace Prize

Knowing European love of Dictators, don’t be surprised these two war criminals be handed Nobel Peace Prize, the more crime you commit the more the west loves you, the 2020 Artsakh war was planned and engineered by these two dictators therefore Armenian Artsakh become victims of these two criminal

Because the leader of the enemy state, who initiated a policy of Armenian hatred in his own country, unleashed a war against Artsakh, carried out military aggressions against the Republic of Armenia and imposed peace on Armenia, should not even theoretically be a Nobel Prize winner. But since the West does not care about such phenomena, Nicole and Ilham have a great chance to “win” that award in 2023.