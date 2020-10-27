News from AUA American University of Armenian, our heroic students, Aziz Aghajanyan (left) and Areg Gevorgyan (right), fell in battle defending #Artsakh #AzerbaijanAggression

We are devastated to inform our community that our heroic students, Aziz Aghajanyan (left) and Areg Gevorgyan (right), fell in battle while bravely protecting our homeland. We sincerely hope that there will be no more announcements of this nature.

Aziz was admitted to AUA in 2019 to the BS in Computer Science program, and Areg to the BA in English and Communications program in summer 2020. Unfortunately, both Aziz and Areg never had the chance to attend AUA, as they were both conscripted to the army following their admission.

Aziz was excited to attend AUA and pursue a degree in computer science. Although he had never attended a class at AUA, he had a strong sense of belonging to the University and kept in touch any chance he had. With his degree, he wanted to become a programmer and make his family proud.

Areg was a curious student who was interested in public relations, advertising, and all aspects of communications. He would have been a vibrant and honorable addition to our student body. On his deferment document, he wrote, “I am currently serving in Martuni, Artsakh.”

This past month has been extremely difficult for our community, Armenia, and Artsakh. Each loss is felt deeply in the hearts of everyone in Armenia. It is an unspeakable tragedy to lose such bright, promising young people. Together with our other young heroes, Aziz and Areg too sacrificed themselves to protect their people and nation, defending our homeland until their very last moments.

On behalf of our community, we offer our deepest condolences to Aziz’s and Areg’s families, friends, and loved ones. Losing these students is an indescribable loss for our community and our nation. We will always remember our heroes.