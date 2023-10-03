Breaking: Iranian cargo including 60 tons of humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia’s Syunik region

A humanitarian cargo shipment sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran for forcibly displaced individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh has arrived in Armenia’s Syunik region.

The cargo, which includes about 60 tons of humanitarian aid such as food, hygiene items, warm blankets, heaters, and more, was received by Syunik Marz Governor Robert Ghukasyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Mehdi Sobhan in the regional center of Kapan.

This aid will provide much-needed support to those affected by the conflict.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

