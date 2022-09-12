Belgrade: Artur Aleksanyan defeat Turkish Basar

Artur Aleksanyan, the leader of the Armenian national team, reached the quarterfinals of the 97 kg weight class at the Greco-Roman World Championship in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

Olympic champion, three-time world champion, and five-time European champion Artur Aleksanyan wrestled with Metehan Basar (Turkey) in the 1/8 finals and won 3-1.

Artur Aleksanyan started the fight from the 1/8 finals because the opponent of the 1/16 finals had refused to fight.

63 kg Hrachya Poghosyan also reached the quarter finals. In the 1/8 finals, the representative of Armenia gained a 1:1 advantage over the representative of Croatia, Ivan Lizatovic, in a persistent fight.