Artsakh: Supplies running low as the Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues.

supplies running low as the Nagorno-Karabakh blockade continues. The closure of the Lachin Corridor over a week ago has left the region struggling to secure enough food, medicine, and fuel.



Gas was restored to Karabakh, but the road remains closed. The territory has imposed price controls and rationing, and Azerbaijan has demanded that it be allowed to set up border and customs checkpoints on the road connecting it to Armenia.



Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh under a harsh spotlight. As the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh drags on, the performance of the Russian peacekeepers charged with providing security on the road in and out of the territory is coming under closer scrutiny than ever before. And the reviews, from all sides, have been scathing.

