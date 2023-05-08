Armenia: Waiting for another nightmare…

Director of the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” Foundation, former RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan invited the Syunik Marz of Armenia to the special fact-finding group of the Lemkin Institute for the Prevention of Genocide.

The purpose of the visit is once again to argue the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor by Azerbaijan. I have a hard time guessing what this argument will bring to Armenia. I am sure that Tatoyan would have given the same answer if he answered that question honestly. But Arman Tatoyan’s work still has a certain value. One more time to remind the Western democracy (woe to that democracy) that in the 21st century, in front of everyone’s eyes, an aggressor country keeps 120 thousand people under siege. That, and secondly, the Law and Justice Center founded by him can only engage in this type of activity. which means

Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the government headed by Nikol Pashinyan. As the supreme executive body of the state, the government has power levers to resolve this or that issue. To solve internal issues, the police is used, sometimes also the NSS, and in case of external problems, the army, the same NSS, supposedly on a larger scale, border guards, etc. And for the government to do the same as a private foundation does, it shows that the head of the government is not in his place. And neither are the rest of the government in their places, who tolerate the fact that they are being led by a person who is not in their place.

And the government has already invited observers twice. the second group is still active. But in addition to the already invited Western observers, he wants to invite new ones. It seems to me that the observers will play the role of position guards. And they should stop the leader of the enemy country from carrying out provocations and aggressions. If that were the case, there would not be any interstate conflicts in the world at the moment, not to mention wars. And our case is more than classic in that sense: European observers should not allow Azerbaijan, a reliable partner of Europe, to do what is in its interests. And by and large, also in the interests of the countries that sent them. I would call it naivety, a high “flight” shown by the person who governs Armenia and represents it in the same Europe.

But I think that the European observers did not come to Armenia just to look at the Azerbaijani positions through binoculars. It has already been written that they enter the border settlements and question the residents about the former Azerbaijani residents and their houses. And in Baku, they started to speak about the demand of Azerbaijanis to return to their former places of residence. I think that one day we will know that the observers provided Baku Khan with all the necessary information. And then Nikol “told” us that they have the right to return to their homes. Otherwise, Azerbaijan will threaten us with war again. And since he doesn’t imagine any other option but peace, we have to meet another demand of the Turks from the east. And the question of the fate of the 29,800 square kilometers dreamed of by the person clinging to the post of Prime Minister will turn into another nightmare. Unfortunately.

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

