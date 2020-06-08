Armenia PM announces names of new police, national security and army chiefs

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, I have made several major decisions. Based on those decisions, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan has been appointed Chief of Police.

The decisions will de jure enter force after they are signed by the President of Armenia.

I would like to thank Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, Colonel Eduard Martirosyan and Colonel Arman Sargsyan for the work and efforts they did and made during this period.”