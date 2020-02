Forty people have been hospitalized in Armenia with suspected coronavirus.

Twenty-six of whom have already been discharged, 14 remain in the hospital. None of them have been found to have a coronavirus, Armenian health ministry reported.

A total of 859 passengers from China arrived in Armenia from January 27 up to today, and control was established for all. Forty 40 of them were hospitalized with symptoms – some have found to have influenza A, while others have rhinoviruses.