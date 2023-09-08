Yerevan: Vote buying Pashinyan way, 100 employees of kindergartens at Tigran Avinyan’s campaign (video)

Citizen Artur Chakhoyan, who is known for carrying out public control in the construction projects of the Yerevan Municipality, revealed a case of administrative resource abuse in the Yerevan Council of Elders election campaign.

Yesterday, September 7, the “Civil Agreement” party mayoral candidate Tigran Avinyan held a rally in Nor Nork administrative district. Artur Chakhoyan went around the ranks of the participants of the rally and talked with those present, as a result of which it was found out that the community servants were present in groups at the meeting of the CP candidate.

According to Artur Chakhoyan, among the participants of the gathering were employees of the library, culture house, greening organization, and sports school operating under Yerevan Municipality. The meeting also brought employees from the Yerevan-based sports complex “Waterworld”, which belongs to the businessman, owner of “X Group” Khachik Khachatryan.

Video from Artur Chakhoyan’s Facebook page

Source: https://hetq.am/hy/article/159853?fbclid=IwAR18YiUHOdUYtLcnMvN3UBxVSF1EIKyWO2wH-zjFZ5kvYVBKqq-X0OvN-L0

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

