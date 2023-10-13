fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Why Nikol Pashinyan is not on TRIAL?

by Leave a Comment

Why haven’t Armenians who witnessed this act of injustice against the elderly 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan from Nagorno Karabakh kidnapped by an Azerbaijan man taken action? Why aren’t the streets of Yerevan flooded with people calling for Pashinyan’s accountability?

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan from Nagorno Karabakh was kidnapped by Azerbaijan when he was trying to reach Armenia with the help of the Red Cross to get medical treatment. Now he is undergoing a judicial farce and humiliation in Baku. His only fault is that he is Armenian…

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: