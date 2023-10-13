Why Nikol Pashinyan is not on TRIAL?

Why haven’t Armenians who witnessed this act of injustice against the elderly 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan from Nagorno Karabakh kidnapped by an Azerbaijan man taken action? Why aren’t the streets of Yerevan flooded with people calling for Pashinyan’s accountability?

68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan from Nagorno Karabakh was kidnapped by Azerbaijan when he was trying to reach Armenia with the help of the Red Cross to get medical treatment. Now he is undergoing a judicial farce and humiliation in Baku. His only fault is that he is Armenian…

