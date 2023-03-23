Why have corruption revelations intensified in Armenia? what did US State Department say about Armenian Corruption?

Recently, corruption revelations have become quite active in Armenia. Moreover, if, for example, the political force that came to power in the period following the political changes of 2018, figuratively speaking, made “mask shows” about the former elites – representatives of the political, economic or military bloc, now the findings refer to the representatives of the current government.

It has been in the press for quite some time that the fate of Arsen Torosyan, one of the prominent representatives of the ruling team, hangs in the balance. All this is quite an interesting phenomenon. Putting aside any personal-conviction attitude towards the current authorities, let’s fix a few things.

First of all, these findings may be aimed at sobering up the ruling team. In other words, it is not excluded that due to some considerations, Nikol Pashinyan decided to conduct a purge within his team or “pass through the fires of purgatory”. It is difficult to say why. Maybe he wants to increase the dose of public trust for himself and the team. Maybe the team sees the need to update. Maybe there are also those non-governmental “kitchen scraps” that the general public is not aware of. Be that as it may, we can say that in this regard, Pashinyan is trying to serve the internal public demand of Armenia. After all, it has been discussed, said and written many times that no serious corruption case has actually reached its end so far.

On the other hand, one should not rule out the influence of an external factor, so to speak, lighting a “green light” for this new chain of corruption revelations by Pashinyan. Let’s not forget that a few days ago, the United States State Department published its report on human rights, where, among other issues, it was also recorded regarding Armenia that “Armenia has a legacy of systemic corruption in many areas, including construction, mining, public administration, parliament, judiciary. the system, procurement, and provision of state support.

Accusations were also made about the embezzlement of state funds with the involvement of state officials and dubious business activities.” This is, in fact, a serious blow to Pashinyan’s power and the current government team in Armenia, in general, because it is actually announced by the US State Department that democracy in Armenia has regressed, and the thesis that Armenia’s brand is a democracy, to put it mildly, only works in Armenia. This is how reality is perceived in the minds of representatives of the authorities. By the way, in this regard, it is very remarkable that although Nikol Pashinyan announced in his last press conference that there is no systemic corruption in Armenia, a few days later the report of the US State Department announced almost the opposite of what was said.

Serob Marutyan

