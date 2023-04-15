When lying is a right and defending a lie is an obligation, 7 Question to war Capitulator Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan came up with a very practical proposal to find the representatives of the 5th column and foreign agents who spread the ranks of the army during the question-and-answer session with the CP-dog MPs.

So, you grab the high-ranking military officer and ask him why you handed over the N rank. That soldier cannot say that he carried out the order of the Prime Minister, because the Prime Minister, as far as the same Prime Minister remembers, did not give the order to surrender the hill. After that, the high-ranking military officer no longer knows what to say and admits the guilt: I made a mistake, judge me, it’s been 7 years, I will sit down. And there the Prime Minister makes a conclusion. “But is it possible that the high-ranking military officer is a foreign agent?” If we also take into account the fact that when answering whose question the Prime Minister came up with this advice proposal, then everything will immediately fall into place.

Without going ahead, I should say that I wrote in advance on my Facebook page that I will not follow the question-and-answer session in question on purpose, and more precisely, for health reasons. Nevertheless, the video of the above-described episode was presented so lavishly on one of the websites that it caught my eye as soon as I turned on the computer, and I could not avoid it. At first, Kocharyan Andranik muttered something about the 5th column in the army, expressed the opinion that there are similar columns in the political field as well, then cast a heavily soapy look at Nikol Pashinyan. The video is there, I am not adding anything to it, and I will advise those who hate Nikol and Kocharyan Andranik to watch it.

Nikol Pashinyan, as expected, could not stand Kocharyan Andranik’s look and approached the main podium. Yes, by the way, about the main podium. NA session moderators, when addressing the speakers, often use the expression “come to the main podium”. To tell the truth, after the last renovation of the National Assembly, I have not been to the session hall yet, and I don’t know if there is a second, less main podium there or not. In any case, I should mention that Nikol Pashinyan approached the main podium after Kocharyan Andranik’s “question” and began to answer the question. What he answered, I have already written above and let me say that several questions arose from his answer, which I would like to raise.

Mr. Prime Minister, in the 44-day war, how many cases were there when, after occupying a height or position by your order, one of the high-ranking officers, without your knowledge, came and ordered to surrender that height or position? It is clear, isn’t it, that if we are talking about an entire convoy, then there were not one or two such high-ranking officers. Mr. Prime Minister, during the 44-day war, were there any cases when you ordered to fight for the homeland until the last drop of blood, but the army did not fight and deserted? More specifically, did you order Hadrut to be held at all costs? Is there such a document or, as far as you remember, did you order it? Mr. Prime Minister, it is a well-known fact that in the first days of the 44-day war, Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan reported to you that we have ammunition for several days and suggested to stop the war. Can you claim that you did everything to stop the war, but the “5th column” did not obey you? Mr. Prime Minister, it is a well-known fact that at the beginning and middle of October you were also offered to stop the “meat grinder” and avoid a large number of victims. Tell me, please, did you try to stop the “meat grinder” after that, but it didn’t stop because the “5th column” didn’t leave? Mr. Prime Minister, in the last days of the 44-day war, what order did you give to keep Shush or not? Is it possible that you did not give any order and left the matter to the discretion of the “5th column”? Mr. Prime Minister, it is a well-known fact that after the fall of Shushi, the enemy’s road to Stepanakert was open in all directions. I would like to see the defense plan of Stepanakert drawn up by your genius military strategist and the list of high-ranking military personnel whom you ordered not to surrender Stepanakert. Dig into your memory, Mr. Prime Minister, and also don’t forget to tell what the supposed “5th column” was doing in those days that didn’t just eliminate you for presenting such a genius plan.

And one last question. Mr. Prime Minister, can you repeat for our public: who were you during the 44-day war: the supreme commander-in-chief, the number 1 culprit, the number 1 moderator… Who? Did you, in general, give any orders that were executed or not executed? Isn’t it time to open all the orders you issued during the 44-day war, so that we can understand what else that “5th column” was busy with?

HG. Kocharyan Andranik says that our commission is active, we are calling witnesses for questioning, but some “witnesses” do not come for questioning. Hey Kocharyan Andranik, you are human, your look says everything about you, what witnesses are you waiting for? Let Nikol come, tell, and you write… Alternatively, research-research… Surprise, again.

Edik Andreasyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/3fa7d2cba0588581c6928de8be8b6c7e?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

