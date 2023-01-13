Washington Times: America needs to wake up and address the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh “There will be massacres.”

By Billy Hallowell

“There will be massacres.”

Joel Veldkamp, head of international communications at persecution watchdog Christian Solidarity International, has held little back in recent months while discussing the contentious situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nikolai Karapetyan reacts and presses the cross to his chest, with his car packed as he prepares to abandon his home in the village of Maraga, in the Martakert area, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh,

Most Americans likely have never heard of the small, landlocked region between Azerbaijan and Armenia. And even those who are tangentially familiar with the area probably have little knowledge about the history of the war, chaos and horror that has plagued it.

Mr. Veldkamp is just one of the voices sounding the alarm on what can only be described as a monumental humanitarian crisis.

Nagorno-Karabakh, which is home to about 100,000 primarily Armenian Christians, is a focal point of the ongoing battles between Azerbaijanis and Armenians, who both claim the land as their own.

Source: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jan/12/america-needs-wake-and-address-humanitarian-crisis/

