US presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy says Ethnic cleansing in Karabakh received ‘pin-drop silence’ by American media, Video

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has nominated his candidacy in the US presidential elections, has expressed his indignation that the American media selectively covered the wars going on in different parts of the world and did not cover the Armenian ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ramaswamy’s interview.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100010165424378/videos/2091937501179848/

“How many hours of your show—or minutes or seconds—have you dedicated to what Azerbaijan has done to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh?… Zero is probably the answer,” said Ramaswamy, noting that many media outlets have done the same.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s actions against Armenians in September, when ethnic cleansing took place in Nagorno-Karabakh, were met with “pin-drop silence.”

In terms of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Vivek Ramaswamy stated that if the US supports Ukraine, it should have intervened in “ten other conflicts” right now.

According to Vivek Ramaswamy, there is no reference to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan because the mass media believes that it will not receive attention.

