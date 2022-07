One year and nine months after the war, the whereabouts of 183 servicemen and 20 civilians living in Artsakh is unknown.

203 people are still missing, Azatutyun reports. According to official data, the Armenian side had 3826 victims in the last war in Artsakh, the identity of 1435 of them was found out through genetic examination. About a hundred of them remain on the refrigerated shelves of the Metsamor morgue, their parents refusing to accept the reality and bury the relic.