Turkish media was disturbed by General Floros’ statements about a “new Marathon, a new Salamis”

Turkish media were triggered by the statements made by the head of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA), General Konstantinos Floros, which were said to mark Monday’s Armed Forces Day celebration.

General Floros pointed out that Greece wishes and works for peace, but “whoever makes the fatal mistake of ‘coming’, should know in advance that they will find in front of them a new Marathon, a new Salamis and a new 731.”

“I am sure that the Greek Arms will be glorified once more, giving the good fight, as so many times in the past,” he added.

Turkish media took General Floros’ clear warning as a “provocation” and a “threat”, describing it as “scandalous” and linking it to recent military operations of the Turkish armed forces in the north of Syria and Iraq.

“Operation Claw-Sword, launched by the Turkish Armed Forces, caused panic in Greece. Scandalous threats against Turkey were made by the Chief of the General Staff of Greece, General Konstantinos Floros. Floros also mentioned a war thousands of years ago,” commented the Sabah newspaper under the title “Challenges Turkey: Anyone who makes the fatal mistake is ‘to come’.”

“The A/GEETHA of Greece has threatened Turkey” is the title of the Sözcü newspaper article. “While Turkey was carrying out air operations against Syria and Iraq, the Chief of the General Staff of Greece, General Konstantinos Floros, threatened Turkey with his statements,” the article said.