“Traitor”, “unpatriotic”. At the iPhone store in Glendale, young people attacked Araik Harutyunyan with calls.

A few days ago, in one of the shops selling iPhones in the Glendale Galleria in the Americana central district of Glendale in the USA, Armenian youths approached Araik Harutyunyan, the head of the staff of the Armenian Army, and shouted “traitor”, “unpatriotic” and left.

This is reported by 168.am. Araik Harutyunyan, of course, in response threatened the young people to find out who they are and to get an answer if they set foot in Armenia. 168.am trying to find out how the working official ended up in the USA, was he sent there on a business trip, or was he in that store due to the fact that he was on vacation?

From the study of the January and February decisions of the “Prime Minister’s Decisions” section published on the Egov.am website, it becomes clear that Araik Harutyunyan was not sent to the US by any of them, there is also no decision to grant Harutyunyan a leave, so it is interesting, for what purpose did he go to the US? , by what means?

