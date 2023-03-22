The National Assembly will not appeal to the Supreme Court on the issue of terminating the powers of Seda Safaryan

The RA National Assembly did not accept the draft of the NA decision presented by the Armenia faction on applying to the Constitutional Court on the issue of terminating the powers of Constitutional Court Judge Seda Safaryan.

After the closed secret vote, the Chairman of the Counting Committee, Narek Babayan, said that 30 deputies participated in the voting of the draft decision, and all of them voted in favor. 30 votes in favor is not enough for the decision to be considered adopted, 65 votes were needed. It should be noted that only the opposition members participated in the voting, the CP deputies did not participate due to a political decision.

According to the draft decision, the “Armenia” faction claims that Seda Safaryan, having been elected by the National Assembly on September 15, 2022 as a judge of the Supreme Court, and taking office on December 16, has maintained his status as an individual entrepreneur until January 27, 2023. Meanwhile, according to the requirement of the law, within 30 days after his election, Seda Safaryan had to terminate his status.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/151ca6100d8f0c0504d5241fe4795adb?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

