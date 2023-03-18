The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia criticized Pashinyan’s statement about “guaranteeing the safety of Nagorno-Karabakh”

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova did not agree with the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that “Russia is the guarantor of the security of Nagorno Karabakh”. These words were spoken by the Armenian Prime Minister on March 14 during a four-hour press conference for the Armenian media.

“According to the tripartite statement and the subsequent decision of the Federation Council, the President of the Russian Federation was given the opportunity to introduce peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh,” he reminded. Mr. Pashinyan also admitted. Having suffered a defeat in the war of 2020, Yerevan cannot fulfill the functions of a guarantor for the Armenians of Karabakh. However, it is worth noting that there is no mention of guarantees from Russia regarding Karabakh in the tripartite statement dated November 9, 2020.

“All the obligations of our side are clearly written in the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020. It is necessary to simply open this document and see what obligations our party bears and what obligations it does not,” said Maria Zakharova today, March 16, at a briefing for journalists, answering the question of “Ъ”.

“We consider such statements of the Armenian leadership as a continuation of the line that was taken at the summit in Prague in October 2022 under the auspices of the EU,” she added.

We remind you that they hinted earlier in Moscow that they were not satisfied with the course taken by Yerevan at the Prague meeting. There, Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev confirmed their commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration adopted on December 21, 1991 (that is, less than a month after the Belovezh Agreements, which ended the existence of the USSR). This document stipulates the recognition of the borders between all fifteen republics as state, which means that it deprives Armenia of the right to seek any status of Karabakh outside of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, speaking at the briefing, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation answered the question of “Ъ” about whether Russia should “protect Karabakh even if Azerbaijan wants to take control of new territories that are now under the control of peacekeepers”. “Future 3D prototyping is simply inappropriate. There will be something that requires a response, we will give it,” she said.

Maria Zakharova reacted to one more statement of Nikola Pashinyan – that it is not Armenia that expresses its intention to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but, on the contrary, “the CSTO is withdrawing from Armenia”, to the displeasure of Yerevan. “When I saw this statement, quote, two other quotes immediately came to mind. Михаила Булгакова “Who was standing?” and Konstantin Stanislavsky’s “We must love art in ourselves, not ourselves in art,” she said metaphorically.

