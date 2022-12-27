The “luxury” and misery of the Armenian intelligentsia. Ruben Melkonyan

“Hraparak” writes: A recent real incident at YSU forced me to reflect once again on one of the main disasters of our society: the behavior of a part of the so-called intelligentsia, which cannot be described as shameful. “Why are you brave?” one of YSU’s long-time professors asked me this question. In response to my stunned look, he continued that one should not speak boldly, criticize the government, be careful, “mind your own business”, not engage in politics, etc., etc. As he said all this, he combined them with visual representations of caution and cowered, shrank, doubled over, bent, folded, etc. before my eyes. At the end, he said that he was afraid for me, that “something might suddenly happen to me” because of my boldness. I hardly restrained myself from saying that I had no need to be afraid, but here I am afraid, not for himself, but for himself, for his kind, because they are many, too many, and in consequence of the greatest injustice, that accommodating, careful, caressing , the slavish part, for some reason, is called the intelligentsia. The term “intellectual” implies that having a higher level of education, a stock of knowledge and understanding, these people should not be afraid to adhere only to objectivity, and if they see mistakes, shortcomings, unacceptable behavior, they should speak out about it, criticize, reprimand, call for vigilance, and also in cases where these mistakes are made by the authorities of the moment. In short, this is the main social function of the intelligentsia. However, both in the Soviet period and in the first years of independence, and now, there is a problem with this issue, because not all representatives of the stratum called intelligentsia are carriers of the above-mentioned behavior. The problem is aggravated even more and turns into a crisis, when the bearers of this behavior in the ranks of the intelligentsia of the given moment either reach a critical minimum, or simply do not exist. I think this is the situation in Armenia now and the number of real intelligentsia is below the critical minimum and it is visible. However, parallel to this, there is a large group of persons with a nominal presence in the stratum of the intelligentsia, “intellectuality”, which even today continues to “heroically” avoid addressing the existential problems facing our country and do everything to show an adaptive attitude towards the authorities of the time, and if possible, coddle for: And today, in Armenian universities, in public life, in the press, you can meet men and women of different ages with a noble, earthly and uncommunicative “intellectual” look on their faces, and many wrinkles are formed on their faces, which are not so much wrinkles brought by age, but by years of hard life. “Brave” characters who put themselves in the place of a real intellectual or believe in it, who are brave in only one issue: to flatter the power of the time, regardless of what they do, what they say, what ideology they are a bearer of. With a concerned and serious expression on their face, which is only intended to mask the unbridled passion for adaptation and pampering etched on their faces, these “intellectuals” appear at official events, remain silent about the real problems of the crumbling country and convince themselves that by remaining silent and adapting, they are supporting the state. No, ladies and gentlemen, you just fit in and cuddle out of habit. Dear “intellectuals”, the problem here is not so much to praise or criticize this or that government, but that you praise all times and all governments; there are even people among you who praised the authorities of Brezhnev, Gorbachev, and then the first, second, and third presidents of RA one by one. Do you remember the scene from the movie “The Golden Calf” when one of the characters said: “I sat still during the reign of Alexander the Liberator, during the reign of Nicholas II…” Now you can calmly say to yourself. “I flirted under Karen Demirchyan and Levon Ter-Petrosyan.” That type of “mentality” shuts up in transitional or uncertain times and starts looking for bridges with all parties, waiting to see who will win and become the power, so that with an earthly look on the face, it can once again engage in its favorite activity – pampering. A more vulgar description of such behavior is given by folklore: “Who is a donkey, we are a donkey.” And here those “palans”, unfortunately, have to come to all the authorities and it is the shortest and surest way of those authorities’ self-deception, disconnection from reality. Those coddling “intellectuals” are really dangerous for our society, our state and especially our young generation, because they encourage and preach to young people not to think, not to make healthy judgments, but only to adapt. This is especially visible among “mt.” working in the university system in the case of “Avorites”, however, this approach will not be able to register a great and significant success among young people. A separate and serious disaster is the layer of “intellectuality” that supports the current authorities of Armenia and their anti-state moves based on ideological beliefs and repeats “Artsakh was given 30 years ago”, “let them go and hold a rally in the corridor of Lachin” and other similar “insulting to the intellect” ” phrases that fill the single-minded and fake segment of the Internet. The only difference is that these “intellectuals” express such thoughts more competently in Armenian, and when writing on social networks, they observe the rules of spelling and punctuation. Current authorities, I don’t know how long your stateless government will last, but it is a fact that you are not able to solve either the Artsakh issue, or to restore Armenia’s subjectivity, international credit, the fact of being a factor, etc. Before your inevitable departure, at least take a moment to sober up and realize that you have become the darling of the “intellectuals” you once criticized and your love is mutual. At least stop encouraging those “intellectuals”, don’t delve into the quagmire of self-deception, cut off the power source of those with a “permanent card” to caress, don’t believe those who call you Socrates, because you are certainly not Socrates, not at all. Ruben Melkonyan doctor of historical sciences, professor