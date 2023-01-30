THE HAGUE – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings in the case Armenia v. Azerbaijan – a single round of oral argument of Armenia

Summary

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) holds public hearings in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

Description

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) on Monday 30 January 2023, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court. Session held under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court.

La Cour internationale de Justice (CIJ), organe judiciaire principal de l’Organisation des Nations Unies, tient des audiences publiques sur la demande en indication de mesures conservatoires présentée par la République d’Arménie en l’affaire relative à l’Application de la convention internationale sur l’élimination de toutes les formes de discrimination raciale (Arménie c. Azerbaïdjan), le lundi 30 janvier 2023, au Palais de la Paix, à La Haye, où elle a son siège. Séance tenue sous la présidence de Mme la juge Joan E. Donoghue, présidente de la Cour.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

