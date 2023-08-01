The goal of the American-mediated dialogue is to empty Artsakh not in a week, but in several months

Avetis Babajanyan,

The kidnapping of Vagif Khachatryan was a special operation organized by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Western countries, in which the Red Cross participated. The goal is to make the people of Artsakh understand that they have no choice but to accept Azerbaijan’s conditions and renounce their rights and freedoms. Vagif Khachatryan was not taken to prison, as the Azerbaijani authorities should have done with the “criminal” kidnapped by them, but to the hospital, thereby showing the humanitarian face of Azerbaijan.

Samvel Babayan, a supporter and pioneer of the Pashinyan line of “dialogue” with Azerbaijan in Artsakh, uses the arrest of his former driver to advance the line of Azeriization of Artsakh. He calls to “start a dialogue” with the Azerbaijani authorities, as a result of which Aliyev’s promised amnesty will be reached, and the Azerbaijani authorities will guarantee the freedom of the people of Artsakh. As long as there is no such dialogue, every Armenian under siege in Artsakh is a de facto criminal, an accused whom the Azerbaijanis can detain. The logic of Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Babayayan is very simple. by detaining Vagif Khachatryan, they are sending a message to the people of Artsakh that if you refuse dialogue, you will end up in Baku as a prisoner, we won’t even leave Gori to get there, we will kidnap all of you from Hakar Bridge and take you to Baku. So far we are very kind, we are taking you to the hospital, but then you will all end up in isolation cells in Baku. Vagif Khachatryan may even be operated on to show how humanitarian the Azerbaijani authorities are, thereby saving a little face for the Red Cross, whose statement regarding the kidnapping of a person under its protection contained no accusations against the Azerbaijani authorities who organized the kidnapping, and there was no demand. about returning the abductee. The Red Cross can be justified, what difference does Khachatryan undergo surgery in Baku or in Yerevan, the important thing is that nothing threatens his health. whose statement regarding the abduction of a person under its protection contained no accusations against the Azerbaijani authorities who organized the abduction, and no demand for the return of the abductee. The Red Cross can be justified, what difference does Khachatryan undergo surgery in Baku or in Yerevan, the important thing is that nothing threatens his health. whose statement regarding the abduction of a person under its protection contained no accusations against the Azerbaijani authorities who organized the abduction, and no demand for the return of the abductee. The Red Cross can be justified, what difference does Khachatryan undergo surgery in Baku or in Yerevan, the important thing is that nothing threatens his health.

The Red Cross is an organization created and influenced by Western countries, which its creators use to serve their interests. Now there is such a situation. Western countries want to force Artsakh and Artsakh Armenians to give up their struggle for freedom and submit. They want to show that no one can guarantee their safety, not even the Red Cross, Azerbaijan is such a strong country that it can ignore all international norms and rules and do what it wants, who are you to resist? This operation, organized by the Western countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Red Cross, was actually an event aimed at breaking the will of the people of Artsakh.

It is no coincidence that immediately after the kidnapping of Vagif Khachatryan, information was spread that some kind of Artsakh-Azerbaijani negotiations could take place with the mediation of the American side. Azerbaijan has already formulated its demands, the Artsakh side has stated that it is against these demands and is not going to fulfill them. What should these negotiations be about when Azerbaijan demands the final destruction of Artsakh and the Azeriization of Artsakh Armenians, and the people of Artsakh say that they cannot live within Azerbaijan, under Azerbaijani subordination. The American side can only guarantee that the destruction of Artsakh and Artsakh Armenians will not happen at once, in one day, or in one week, but will last several months, or maybe years. This is also what Pashinyan wants, because as we mentioned, Pashinyan does not need Artsakh to be emptied at once.

Aliyev announced just two months ago that he was going to launch a special military operation in Artsakh to demilitarize Artsakh and denationalize it. In the months of April and May, the Azerbaijani authorities hoped that the Ukrainian counter-offensive would be lightning fast, the front of the Russian resistance would collapse, and they would quietly send troops into Artsakh, without worrying about meeting the resistance of the defeated Russian army. Although the Ukrainian offensive started on June 4 has successes, they are insignificant, in some parts of the front, the initiative has passed into the hands of the Russians and they are occupying territories. Many Western experts believe that the offensive potential of the Ukrainian army may be completely exhausted by the fall, and if the front stabilizes, then Ukraine will have no choice but to agree to negotiations and recognize its territorial losses. to prevent new losses. The United States has already announced that negotiations are possible only to stop the advance of the Russian army. The West, Pashinyan and Aliyev understand that they have little time left to break Artsakh’s resistance. Before the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the people of Artsakh should accept Azerbaijani citizenship, which will give Azerbaijan a legitimate opportunity to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Artsakh, Azerbaijan will be able to say that it can independently ensure the safety of its citizens, and the presence of Russians is unnecessary. that they have little time left to break the resistance of Artsakh. Before the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the people of Artsakh should accept Azerbaijani citizenship, which will give Azerbaijan a legitimate opportunity to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Artsakh, Azerbaijan will be able to say that it can independently ensure the safety of its citizens, and the presence of Russians is unnecessary. that they have little time left to break the resistance of Artsakh. Before the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the people of Artsakh should accept Azerbaijani citizenship, which will give Azerbaijan a legitimate opportunity to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Artsakh, Azerbaijan will be able to say that it can independently ensure the safety of its citizens, and the presence of Russians is unnecessary.

If Vagif Khachatryan writes a petition asking Aliyev to forgive him, Azerbaijan will turn him into a symbol of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani dialogue, to show what a bright future awaits the dialoguers under the Azerbaijani government.

