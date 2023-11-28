The “False Prophet” from Ijevan systematically promotes the narrative of Economic Miracle And Poverty In Armenia 24.8%

The “False Prophet” from Ijevan systematically promotes the narrative that his wise economic policies managed to create unprecedented prosperity in Armenia since 2018, the year “The Velvet Revolution” toppled “The Old Corrupt Guard” and Nikol Pashinoglu walked triumphantly to The Office of The Prime Minister of Armenia.

Of course, Armenia today is not the “Land of Honey and Milk”, and the mighty green dollar does not grow on trees lining up the main streets of Yerevan. Prosperity is limited strictly to the ruling elite, or the “New Guard,” i.e., the long list of oligarchs who plundered the economy under the watchful eyes of PM Pashinoglu, who scratched their backs and, in return, the oligarchs diverted millions of dollars to the multiple charities controlled by Anna Hakobyan, and with some creative accounting the illicit fortune of Pashinyan/Hakobyan ended up in offshore accounts, and not much can be traced back to the “First Family of Armenia”.

Today (Nov. 27, 2023), very gloomy figures about the widespread poverty in Armenia were released. A close scrutiny of the numbers sends chills down your spine once you realize the dire circumstances affecting 1 out of 4 Armenians living in Armenia. The “official” poverty rate in Armenia is 24.8% (2022), based on figures released by Armenia’s National Statistical Committee, an institution that relied on World Bank methodology to tabulate the final figures.

Of course, not all international institutions studying poverty globally agree with the creative accounting used by Armenia’s National Statistical Committee. World Food Programme (WFP) believes that the poverty rate is 28%, and others claim that almost one-third of Armenia’s population has been victimized by poverty.

Unfortunately, poverty is not the only scourge affecting the Armenian society under Pashinoglu’s rule.

Source: Noubar Serabian

