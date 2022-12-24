The entire elite Nikol CP participated in the children’s New Year’s event, but Anna Hakobyan was in the central role with expensive jewelry

Yesterday, at school No. 22 named after Gevorg Arshakyan, the entire elite of the “Civil Contract” participated in the children’s New Year’s event,

but Ms. Anna Hakobyan herself played the central role, and many photos from this event were shared. We couldn’t miss the jewelry of the Prime Minister’s lady, the easiest to recognize, of course, are the earrings, which are Van Cleef & Arpels brand, made of black onyx and 18-carat gold, on the official website, this model is sold at the price of $2,450 to $5,250. Price varies by size and year of manufacture.

