The Catholicos of All Armenians receives the President of the Republic of Iraq

On November 22, H.E. Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians received the President of the Republic of Iraq Abd Al Latif Jamal Rashid, on an official visit to Armenia, at the Holy See of Etchmiadzin.

Welcoming the visit of the delegation led by the Iraqi President to the spiritual center of all Armenians, His Holiness expressed confidence that the latter’s visit to Armenia will contribute to the rapprochement of relations between the two peoples and the strengthening of interstate ties. Speaking about the Armenian community in Iraq, the Catholicos of All Armenians noted that it makes an important contribution to deepening Armenian-Iraqi relations. In this regard, His Holiness expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their attention to the community and its national spiritual life.

During the meeting, the Armenian Patriarch also discussed the military and genocidal actions unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, as a result of which Artsakh Armenians were forcibly expelled, and presented the security and humanitarian challenges that the country faces.

In turn, Iraqi President Abd Al Latif Jamal Rashid informed that his delegation’s visit to Armenia aims to strengthen and further develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The President discussed the current situation in Iraq and the measures taken by the authorities to overcome the existing challenges. On this occasion, the Iraqi president underlined with satisfaction that the Armenian community of Iraq also plays an important role in the development of the country’s progress.

