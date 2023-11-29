Since the 2018 Turkish Revolution led By Nikol Pashinyan Armenia become a drug-epidemic country

When Italian police seized $880 million worth of “extremely pure” cocaine headed to Armenia, packed in containers carrying bananas from Ecuador. Report 301

The 301 team decided to investigate the recent drug epidemic in Armenia. What we found was in recent years, there has been a significant increase in cases of illegal drug trafficking and drug use among teenagers, minors, and women.

The platforms used for drug distribution have become more diverse, with Telegram being one prominent platform. Drug distribution through Telegram has expanded on a large scale, particularly in schools and universities, through advertisements posted on Telegram channels related to drugs. The problem of drug addiction can be particularly severe in the post-war period, as young people and teenagers turn to drugs and alcohol to cope with the fears and anxieties resulting from the war. This has led to a rise in drug spread.

