Russia to Pashinyan: One must be able to answer for one’s actions, rather than looking for culprits

The prime minister of Armenia has not said little in recent days. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this at Tuesday’s press briefing but did not comment on the recent interview of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

“Simply summing up all these statements, I want to say that one should be able to answer for one’s actions, rather than looking for culprits and doing it constantly, at every opportunity. It is necessary to take responsibility, one’s own responsibility, and not put it on someone else’s shoulders if they consider it a sin or, I don’t know, put that own responsibility on someone else again. This is how a politician, a statesman differs from a random person who does not think about the national interests of his country. Let me mention one more time: one must be able to answer for one’s actions. Otherwise, it is a bit like a dancer’s case,” said Zakharova.

