Pashinyan’s hypocritical attitude towards Erdogan before and after the war Video Pashinyan & Erdogan psychological warfare on the Armenian Nation.

In 2020 In October, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that “Turkey has returned to the South Caucasus after a hundred years to continue its genocidal policy against Armenians.

It is clearly stated in the national security strategy of RA adopted in July 2020. “Turkey’s use of illegal force against neighboring countries and peoples threatens the stability of the region and makes its possible actions against Armenia even more unpredictable.” After the war, Pashinyan began to receive positive signals from Turkey and to bring to life the era of peace he imagined. Now the government of RA, defeated in the war, keeps assuring us that Turkey is not our enemy and there will be no more problems with it. A few days ago, in a telephone conversation with Erdogan, Pashinyan congratulated Erdogan on Kurban Bayram, and Erdogan congratulated Pashinyan on the occasion of the Transfiguration of Christ. We have combined Pashinyan’s contradictory thoughts and opinions about Turkey and Armenian-Turkish relations since 2017 in one video.