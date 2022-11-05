Pashinyan was elected chairman of the board of the ruling party in Armenia This political power is based entirely on falsification

The fact that Nikol Pashinyan was first elected Chairman of the Board of the Civil Contract Party does not mean that he does not trust Defense Minister Suren Papikyan or anyone else. It speaks that he doesn’t trust anybody at all, political analyst Karen Kocharyan told NEWS.am.



According to him, the ruling party has turned into a clan party with a rather serious struggle between various clans for administrative, financial and other resources.



“They lied, they lie, and now they have started to deceive themselves,” the expert added.



The fact that falsifications were revealed in the elections of the Civil Contract Party Board, according to Kocharyan’s assessment, shows that the ruling political force is based on lies.



“All this is not news to me. This is the political force that has been lying since they came to power. They lied for 44 days that they were winning, and then they lied to their own voters, saying they were going to smear everyone on the walls. This political power is based entirely on falsification. They can falsify both local and national elections. I have no doubt about that,” he said.



Recently there was information that the elections of the Civil Contract Party were falsified. After that, a recount was conducted, as a result of which the head of the parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan and Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan were expelled from the party board, and their places were taken by former Health Minister Arsen Torosyan and Emergency Situations Minister Armen Pambukhchyan.

