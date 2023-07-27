Pashinyan Turning Azerbaijan into Angel State, Sumgait, and Maragha genocides was removed from the RA Prosecutor’s Office

The Sumgait section, which contained very valuable and factual materials about Azerbaijani crimes against humanity, was removed from the official website of the RA Prosecutor’s Office.

Pastinfo reports. The department was opened back in 2010, where the materials of the criminal cases initiated in connection with the massacres of Armenians in the territory of Soviet Azerbaijan in the late 1980s and Nagorno Karabakh in the early 1990s were published. The “Sumgait” page had 4 sections with its subsections according to the types of committed crimes and administrative areas.

In particular, in the “Sumgait” section, the testimonies of the witnesses, the testimonies of the victims and their successors regarding the murders, rapes, violence and robberies were published, in the “Documents” section, the already declassified references summarizing the materials of the criminal case. In the “Mountain Karabakh” section, the materials of the criminal case were placed according to administrative-territorial units, including the materials related to the Maragha genocide. At that time, the Prosecutor’s Office digitized the criminal case materials in cooperation with the non-governmental organization “Initiative for the Prevention of Xenophobia”, and participation in digitization was voluntary. The department was created on the basis of the electronic archive, that is, it contained only documentary evidence, preventing the falsification and concealment of crimes committed against humanity. A few days ago,

“Pastinfo” noticed that the “Sumgait” section was removed from the website of the prosecutor’s office. In order to find out the reasons for the removal of the large-scale and important work of historical importance from the official website, the media contacted the press and public relations department of the RA Prosecutor’s Office, where they first reacted with surprise, then asked for time to find out whether there is such information on the website or not. , and later, they gave the reason that due to the implementation of technical works related to the site, the materials of the section are currently unavailable, assuring that after the completion of the work on the modernization of the site, the section summarizing the materials of eyewitnesses telling about the genocides of Sumgait and Maragha, with the entire volume of information, will be available for website visitors. The “Pastinfo” news agency will be consistent in finding out and publishing about the progress of the work on the restoration of the electronic archive, which is highly valuable for history. News from Armenia – NEWS.am Print

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

