Pashinyan godfather Erdogan, Those saying, ‘What do we care about Syria, Iraq, Karabakh,’ hinder Turkey’s march

Anyone who says: “What do we care about Syria, Iraq, [Artsakh] Karabakh, Libya, Bosnia and Jerusalem” is consciously or unconsciously hindering the great march of Turkey, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking at the 62nd General Assembly of the National Turkish Students’ Union, Anadolu reports.

“As Turkey became stronger and defended its interests in all directions, the level of hostility towards it began to increase,” he said.

“If every terrorist group supported by powers such as the United States and Europe kills people at will, then the world order will be completely disrupted,” the Turkish President added.

