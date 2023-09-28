Pashinyan final nail on Artsakh coffin decree: Artsakh Republic shall cease to exist as of January 1

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree Thursday on the actions derived from the situation after September 19.

According to the decree, in the light of the complex military and political situation, based on the priority of ensuring physical safety and vital interests of the people of Artsakh, taking into account the agreement reached through the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with representatives of Azerbaijan on ensuring free, voluntary, and unrestrained passage of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the armed servicemen, by their property on their vehicles along the Lachin corridor, and in accordance with article 93 of the Nagorno-Karabakh Constitution, the following decision was made:

1) Dissolve all state institutions and organizations under their administrative jurisdiction by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist.

2) After the entry into force of this Decree, the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including those outside the Republic, should read the conditions of reintegration presented by Azerbaijan, in order to make further an independent and individual decision on the possibility of stay (return) in Nagorno-Karabakh.

This Decree will enter into force immediately after its publication.

