Pashinyan CP Members continue enriching themselves, by Buying luxury apartments in the elite district

Of course, getting an apartment is not a bad thing, and it is natural that people improve their housing conditions throughout their lives, striving to live in more comfortable conditions.

CP member RA Ambassador to the USA Lilit Makunts, CP member Araik Harutyunyan

The recent uproar regarding Suren Papikyan’s purchase of an apartment built by “Jermuk Group” in the elite district “Byuregh” is understandable on the one hand, typical of poor society, on the other hand, not so much. In any case, society has the right to know how its officials live, to what extent their well-being increases, and whether there are no corruption risks in it.

We were informed that in addition to Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, 3 other officials have bought an apartment at 18/4 Arshakunyats Avenue: Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, CP member Araik Harutyunyan, CP member Trdat Sargsyan and RA Ambassador to the USA Lilit Makunts. Our source said that Suren Papikyan settled the organizational issues of purchasing apartments for CP members. We tried to find out from Araik Harutyunyan whether the information that he also bought an apartment in that district is correct, in response, the government’s information department said that he is a declarant and the information about his property and income can be found in his annual report. from the declaration. Harutyunyan’s declaration for 2022 has not been published yet, but there are noteworthy episodes in his declaration for 2021. Harutyunyan in 2021, as a loan, he gave 7 million drams to the Jermuk group, this is probably the advance payment, and he took a loan of 28 million 100 thousand drams from the Armenian Bank belonging to Khachatur Sukiasyan’s family. At the end of 2021, he had a debt of 27 million 993 thousand drams as the principal amount of the mortgage for the purchase of an apartment. Harutyunyan did not declare any real estate in 2021.

We also tried to get a comment from Suren Papikyan’s godson, former governor of Vayots Dzor, CP member Trdat Sargsyan, but he did not answer our calls. In Sargsyan’s annual declaration for 2021, no property in the center of Yerevan is declared, although, according to our information, he bought a garage in addition to an apartment in “Byuregh” district. In 2021, Trdat Sargsyan took a loan of 19.5 million drams from the “First Mortgage” credit organization, in addition, he sold 3 properties worth 40 million, 4 million, and 8.5 million drams. By the way, Trdat Sargsyan has warm relations with the acting mayor of Jermuk, Vahagn Arsenyan, and the Arsenyan family, who owns the “Jermuk Group” company and the mentioned district, from the years of working as the governor of Vayots Dzor. As for Lilit Makunts, she did not declare any real estate in 2021.

Koryun Simonyan

