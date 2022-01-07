Pashinyan became a participant in mass murders. World Chess Champion Gary Kasparov wrote about this.

It is impossible to buy the security of one’s own people at the cost of another people’s blood. World Chess Champion Gary Kasparov wrote about this. The author of the article noted that the events in Kazakhstan are developing tragically. Hundreds of victims are reported among the protesters. Referring to the decision to send CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Kasparov said that the actual occupation of the country by CSTO forces began yesterday, which, according to the analyst, actually means handing over part of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty to the Kremlin. Against this background, Kasparov recalled Nikol Pashinyan’s decision to send a CSTO military unit to Kazakhstan,

calling him a “participant in the killings in Kazakhstan.” “Against this background, the behavior of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who took an active part in the implementation of the Russian dictator’s program on the occupation of Kazakhstan, thus becoming a participant in today’s mass murders, is shameful,” the chess champion wrote, noting “Pastinfo”. which, taking into account the fact that Pashinyan came to power as a result of a peaceful revolution, makes his actions particularly cynical.

“It is impossible to buy the security of our own people at the cost of the blood of other peoples,” he added. “For years we have heard stories about stable Nazarbayev Kazakhstan from Western” pragmatists-politicians “. By the way, let us not forget that “there was a respectable material basis under the glorification of Nazarbay’s” enlightened dictatorship. ” The author of the article noted that following the footage of the shooting of the protesters, he once again sees the confirmation of the fact that all dictators are the same, in case of danger of losing power, they are ready to destroy their fellow citizens by all possible means. “A separate line should remind about the” Russian liberal society “, which has been waiting for the evolution of the Putin regime for the third decade. “Every year that a dictator stays in power leads to an increase in the number of victims during his overthrow,” the analyst wrote.

Source: https://www.pastinfo.am/hy/news/2022/01/07/l76mhnm53/1328965?fbclid=IwAR2HcqIxA6cue–oahLXDQ0yZrvJElKcCFcp2Twwc59rKtDgjyEzijmeltA