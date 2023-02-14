Our main demand is the recognition of the status of the Republic of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan and former PM Hrant Bagratyan have initiated the new socio-political movement “Together”

Chairman of the Democratic Party Aram Sargsyan and former Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan have initiated the new socio-political movement “Together”.

The chairman of the Democratic Party, Aram Sargsyan , told “Hraparak” that various opposition parties and forces joined the division. “15 structures have joined us at the moment. On February 20, we plan to hold a gathering in the hall dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh liberation struggle. “Freedom”, “Yerkir Tsirani”, “National Security” parties, “Voice of the Homeland” NGO, “Women for the Motherland” movement, as well as other NGOs and parties have joined us.

According to Aram Sargsyan, the parliamentary opposition forces are also invited to the event to be held on February 20. When asked for what purpose the “Miasin” socio-political movement was formed, our interlocutor said: “Our main demand is the recognition of the status of the Republic of Artsakh. Tomorrow we will talk about it in more detail. We will present a program based on this resolution,” he said.

We were also interested in how the “Together” movement and the “In defense of Artsakh” public initiative formed by the same forces before it differs from each other, Sargsyan said. “In defense of Artsakh” public initiative is the basis of the movement started today.

Our interlocutor replied to our question of whether there is no issue of power change on the agenda of the movement. “We will talk about it in detail at the press conference called tomorrow. We will make clear demands to the government, and what will happen in case of non-fulfillment, we will talk about it at the press conference”, concluded Aram Sargsyan.

The press conference will be held tomorrow, February 15, at the “Ani Plaza” hotel, at 12 o’clock. The message says: “In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national liberation struggle.” At the press conference, the demands and action plan of the rally to be held on February 20 will be presented.

Hayk Gevorgyan

