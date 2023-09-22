Opinion: Pashinyan A ruthless Dictator will not willingly step down without bloodshed.

By Wally Sarkeesian,

In my opinion, it’s highly unlikely that Pashinian will ever give in or step down from his position. He’s aware of the serious allegations against him, including his involvement in causing a significant loss of Armenian lives and the loss of Artsakh.

He understands the dire consequences that await him if he were to surrender.

Therefore, expecting him to resign or surrender is unrealistic no matter who is calling him to resign. The only two potential ways to remove Pashinyan are through blood in the streets or by convincing law enforcement not to shield him. Unfortunately, this man is Violent and deeply implicated in bloodshed and is unlikely to surrender willingly, knowing the repercussions he faces.

He didn’t establish a ruthless Gestapo-style police force without reason. He is fully prepared to utilize it to inflict the greatest possible harm.

