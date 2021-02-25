“On the third day of the war, I decided to use Iskander in the direction of the Baku-Ceyhan oil pipeline. Pashinyan categorically forbade it.

Aram Gabrielyanov, a Russian-based journalist and chairman of the board of directors of Izvestia newspaper, commented on Nikol Pashinyan’s scandalous statement about the inefficiency of Russian Iskander complexes in his telegram channel. “If the topic of” Iskanders “is touched upon, I will tell. About a month ago in Moscow, I had a difficult, long conversation with the Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. I can not tell you everything, but if Nicole raised the topic of this unique weapon, I will quote literally what Onik said, and the judgments leave you.

“On the third day of the war, I, as the head of the General Staff, decided to use Iskander in the direction of two strategically important facilities, one of the Baku-Ceyhan oil pipelines. Pashinyan categorically forbade it, although the Russians made it clear that it is your business, it is your war. Three days before the attack on Shushi, I asked Pashinyan for permission to strike with two Iskanders directly at the enormous accumulation of enemy manpower on the outskirts of Shushi. Pashinyan categorically forbade it, saying that the international community would curse us if we killed several thousand enemy soldiers at the same time.

The only time I was allowed to use Iskander was in Shushi. I used it. We used it, several tanks were brought into the city. In two days I received an order to leave Shushi and retreat. ” In an interview with 1in.am yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan referred to the statement of the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, according to which he is surprised why “Iskander” was not used on the 3rd or 4th day of the war. Nver Mnatsakanyan asked Pashinyan if that hint was addressed to him, to which Nikol Pashinyan replied. “That hint may be addressed to me, but I think the one who is rejected should know the answers to many questions, not ask questions that he knows the answers to. “And maybe they will answer why the” Iskander “(the rocket) did not explode or exploded, for example, by 10%.” During the monitoring, does that happen? Pashinyan noted. “I do not know. Maybe it was a weapon of the 80s? ”

Source: https://livenews.am/press/2021/90629/24/14/59/?fbclid=IwAR38UguWzRKplaQHyBjfKV6xcragUzo4gWLT9GRL08C1tGTLxiiEuu2F1KY