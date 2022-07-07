@NikolPashinyan Turkish Dream now completed Connecting the two Turkish Nation, a crime to the magnitude of the 1915 #ArmenianGenocide

@NikolPashinyanTurkish Dream now completed Connecting the two Turkish Nation Turkey Azerbaijan next Arresting jailing all who are Anti Turks, Turkish 2018 Revolution now fully accomplished.

Turkey successfully recruited Pashinyan to Blackmail former two Armenian governments Serg Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan the two heroes of librating Karabakh for 30 years the Turks could not penetrate Armenia or Karabakh, they saw Pashinyan as a street terrorist who recruited and planned a massive anti-government protest year after year finally they secceded in 2018 overthrough Sargsyan Government, within two years plan and implanted a war called 44-day-war to fail thousands Armenian dead soldiers loss of two-third of land and now all boarder with Turkey and Azerbaijan all fully open Armenian become Turkish bridge connecting Turkish Azerbaijan and Turkish Turkey Pashinyan Turkish dream fully realized