168.am writes: The relationship between time and space in the Armenian world is tragic. With time, the space left from the earth shrinks. Time also kills the inhabitants of the shrinking area. Especially young residents. Deadly time was established by the illusion of life. The country seems alive, the city gives the impression of active life. But in that life there is death, impending death, the vision of death, in which the happy young people walk invisibly shrouded. Especially young people, who after days or months may die at the border or burn in some area assigned to a military unit. Death is a constant presence in our lives. But it is not the ordinary presence of ordinary death that is an integral part of any life. For us, death is an untimely death and it is a death that can be prevented, but is not prevented. Unprevented death is murder in the broadest sense. At least unintentional as tolerated murder. But also intentional homicide as a result of actions causing death. The author of those actions/inactions is the government, individually and collectively. Nikol Pashinyan himself is a symbol of death. Nikol Pashinyan is not a symbol, but a living death. His conscience, if there is one, is weighed down by thousands of deaths. And if he lives with that burden, he is none other than living death. The memory of death. The presence of death. The token of death. We live in a reality where we don’t have to die in order to live, which has at least a hint of heroism, but on the contrary, we live to die, which is a consumer type of life and also a movement that turns death into a statistic. The balance of our relationship with time is irrevocably disturbed. We give to time many times more than we receive from it. Time robs our best children because time is also the foundation of the power that kills the youth. And time also removes memory. The memory of past victims fades away to make room for present and future victims. The Epicurean consolation that there is no need to fear death, because death and life never meet, does not seem to work in our case. Because in our reality, life and death meet constantly, with a short break in time. Living death is to be feared.